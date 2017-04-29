America’s Other Drug Problem

Author:     Marshall Allen
Source:    
Publication Date:     April 27, 2017, 5 a.m.
 Link: https://www.propublica.org/article/americas-other-drug-problem"

The depth of the depravity and greed of the American pharmaceutical industry is so much vaster and encompassing than most people can imagine. I think the case could be made that this is the most evil conglomerate on the planet. Read this and see what you think.

An Iowa nursing home threw away these unused aripiprazole pills, which are used to treat psychiatric conditions. The nonprofit SafeNetRx recovered them and will donate them to a needy patient.
Credit: Rachel Mummey/ProPublica

Every week in Des Moines, Iowa, the employees of a small nonprofit collect bins of unexpired prescription drugs tossed out by nursing homes after residents died, moved out or no longer needed them. The drugs are given to patients who couldn’t otherwise afford them.

But travel 1,000 miles east to Long Island, New York, and you’ll find nursing homes flushing similar leftover drugs down the toilet, alarming state environmental regulators worried they’ll further contaminate the water supply.

In Baltimore, Maryland, a massive incinerator burns up tons of the drugs each year — for a fee — from nursing homes across the Eastern seaboard.

If you want to know why the nation’s health care costs are among the …

2 Comments
Comments

  1. Mark R
    Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 6:45 am

    Pharma is definitely the biggest baddest cartel which directly harms the most people on the planet.

    Reply
  2. skhovland
    Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 8:15 am

    We need to avoid pharmaceuticals as much as possible because many of them are so toxic that the damage from side effects often exceeds the benefits of taking them.

    If you are taking more than 10 pills a day it really means that your doctor is slowly killing you.

    Reply

