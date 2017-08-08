America’s Deadly Opioid Epidemic From Which Everyone But the Users Profits

Author:     Stephan A. Schwartz
Source:     Explore
Publication Date:     July-August 2017 issue (used 7 August 2017)
 Link: http://www.explorejournal.com/article/S1550-8307(17)30107-6/fulltext"

This is my view of the opioid epidemic in the U.S.; a created entirely legal drug addiction crisis.

I will start where I started myself, eight years ago. On June 14, 2008, I read a research report and cited it that day in my daily web publication, Schwartzreport. The study was the work of the Florida Medical Examiners Commission.

They found that their:

… report’s findings track with similar studies by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, which has found that roughly seven million Americans are abusing prescription drugs. If accurate, that would be an increase of 80% in six years and more than the total abusing cocaine, heroin, hallucinogens, Ecstasy, and inhalants. The Florida report analyzed 168,900 deaths statewide. Cocaine, heroin, and all methamphetamines caused 989 deaths, it found, while legal opioids—strong painkillers in brand-name drugs like Vicodin and OxyContin—caused 2328. Drugs with benzodiazepine, mainly depressants like Valium and Xanax, led to 743 deaths. Alcohol was the most commonly occurring drug, appearing in the bodies of 4179 of

