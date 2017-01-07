Americans are less Christian, but not so Congress

Author:     Lesley Clark
Source:     McClatchy Newspapers
Publication Date:     January 3, 2017 12:31 PM
Link: http://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/congress/article124267544.html"

This article describes a very interesting trend, a Congress significantly more religious than the population at large. The natural disposition of such a Congress for Theocratic Rightist reasons is to have a very deleterious effect on women, and their health. Only citizen activism can check this wellness reducing bias. All of us need to stay involved.

WASHINGTON — The share of U.S. adults who describe themselves as Christians has been declining for decades, but today’s Congress is about as Christian as it was in the early 1960s, according to a new analysis by the Pew Research Center.

Link to Full Article:  Americans are less Christian, but not so Congress

  1. Mark R
    Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Our rulers are insane, literally. Time to decentralize!

