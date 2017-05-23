American Households Return To Peak Debt, Thanks To Booming Student Loans

Author:     Matthew Zeitlin
Source:     BuzzFeed
Publication Date:     May 17, 2017, at 11:24 a.m.
 Link: https://www.buzzfeed.com/matthewzeitlin/american-households-return-to-peak-debt?utm_term=.jcoX6gQ8G#.crGQ4Yopk"

The American economic system is now so dysfunctional that young people are faced with two defining trends: To stay in the middle class you have to go to college. To go to college you must beggar yourself for years, or even decades. There are many social implications arising from these two dynamics. One of the biggest I am seeing, and want to highlight today, is that people who are burdened with debt don’t have the luxury of taking risks. Therefore innovation and entrepreneurial impulses are stifled.

Credit: New York Fed / Via newyorkfed.org

American households are back at peak debt, with new data showing the highest level of household debt since 2008.

Kind of.

Americans now sit on a $12.73 trillion pile of household debt, meaning mortgages, loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, car loans, and student debt. That figure previously peaked at $12.68 trillion in the early days of the Great Recession.

Those numbers aren’t adjusted for inflation, and $12.68 trillion 2008 dollars would be equal to more than $14.5 trillion today. And while debt number is at it’s highest ever, the economy has grown significantly in the last nine years, meaning that as a percentage of the total economy, it’s still well below its 2008 high.

“Almost nine years later, household debt has finally exceeded its 2008 peak but the debt and its borrowers look quite different today,” said Donghoon Lee, a

Link to Full Article:  American Households Return To Peak Debt, Thanks To Booming Student Loans

  1. shovland
    Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 5:33 am

    Getting a college degree doesn’t guarantee staying middle class in income. Plumbers make more than programmers. No one forces people to take huge loans to get degrees. Many people are doing that because it’s the path of least resistance, which almost always goes downhill.

