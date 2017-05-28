Is America Still Safe for Democracy?

Author:     Robert Mickey, Steven Levitsky, and Lucan Ahmad Way
Source:     Foreign Affairs
Publication Date:     May June 2017 issue
 Link: https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/united-states/2017-04-17/america-still-safe-democracy"

As important as what this essay says, is the fact the it has been published by one of the most prestigious geopolitical journals in the country, read by establishment Washington, and around the world. I have never seen an essay like this under this imprimatur. It is telling us something important about the crisis we are going through.

I agree with this essay and note that it is one of the first publications other than my own I have read that addresses  the real challenge, “Few democracies have survived transitions in which historically dominant ethnic groups lose their majority status.” Being born White will no longer confer privilege, and being born male will no longer bestow privilege. It is a major factor in creating the fear fugue that is paralyzing the 81% of Trump voters who still support him, and the politicians who feed on those voters like vampires.

The election of Donald Trump as president of the United States—a man who has praised dictators, encouraged violence among supporters, threatened to jail his rival, and labeled the mainstream media as “the enemy”—has raised fears that the United States may be heading toward authoritarianism. While predictions of a descent into fascism are overblown, the Trump presidency could push the United States into a mild form of what we call “competitive authoritarianism”—a system in which meaningful democratic institutions exist yet the government abuses state power to disadvantage its opponents.

But the challenges facing American democracy have been emerging for decades, long before Trump arrived on the scene. Since the 1980s, deepening polarization and the radicalization of the Republican Party have weakened the institutional foundations that have long safeguarded U.S. democracy—making a Trump presidency considerably more dangerous today than it would have been in previous decades.

  1. shovland
    Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 8:10 am

    The US has never been a democracy.

    If it was the people would vote directly on legislation.

    For decades we have been ruled by a corrupt duopoly that will only be removed by the gradual die-off of it’s members.

    As the fall harvests all over the Northern Hemisphere come up short, this duopoly will be faced with a challenge they may not be able to deal with, so change may come quickly.

