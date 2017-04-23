America Is Regressing into a Developing Nation for Most People

I am seeing more and more of these kinds of essays, and I see them as an expression of the crisis our culture is facing. We all go about our lives, and what is happening in Washington, D.C., and in many of the Red value states and for many, maybe most of us, it may seem very far away and not relevant to our lives. But it is.

You’ve probably heard the news that the celebrated post-WW II beating heart of America known as the middle class has gone from “burdened,” to “squeezed” to “dying.” But you might have heard less about what exactly is emerging in its place.

In a new book, The Vanishing Middle Class: Prejudice and Power in a Dual Economy, Peter Temin, professor emeritus of economics at MIT, draws a portrait of the new reality in a way that is frighteningly, indelibly clear: America is not one country anymore. It is becoming two, each with vastly different resources, expectations and fates.

Two roads diverged

In one of these countries live members of what Temin calls the “FTE sector” (named for finance, technology and electronics, the industries that largely support its growth). These are the 20 percent of Americans who enjoy college educations, have good jobs and sleep soundly knowing that they …

  1. skhovland
    Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Americans who work in technology know that at any moment they will be asked to train their low-cost H1b replacement.

