America has become so anti-innovation – it’s economic suicide

Author:     Ben Tarnoff
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Thursday 11 May 2017 06.00 EDT
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2017/may/11/tech-innovation-silicon-valley-juicero"

This is a trend that is really beginning to concern me: America’s declining place in creating innovation. It isn’t being discussed much in the American media (this report is in a British newspaper) but it has profound implications for our future.  Trump’s immigration policies  are drying up the innovative foreign component of U.S. science and medicine, and his slashing of science funding has resulted in declining innovation. And we mustn’t forget the cannabilizing capitalism that is devouring itself, as well as corrupting science, and social wellbeing.

This essay gives the flavor of this alarming trend.

Juicero tickled social media’s insatiable schadenfreude for rich people getting swindled – but it shed light on a bigger problem.
Credit: Juicero

SAN FRANCISCO — If you’ve used the internet at any point in the past few weeks, you’ve probably heard of Juicero. Juicero is a San Francisco-based company that sells a $400 juicer. Here’s how it works: you plug in a pre-sold packet of diced fruits and vegetables, and the machine transforms it into juice. But it turns out you don’t actually need the machine to make the juice. On 19 April, Bloomberg News reported that you can squeeze the packets by hand and get the same result. It’s even faster.

The internet erupted in laughter. Juicero made the perfect punchline: a celebrated startup that had received a fawning profile from the New York Times and $120m in funding from blue-chip VCs such as Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers …

3 Comments
Comments

  1. shovland
    Friday, May 12, 2017 at 6:18 am

    America is not dependent on immigrants for innovation.

    Creativity is widely distributed in humanity, and even people born in America have a lot of it.

  2. shovland
    Friday, May 12, 2017 at 6:41 am

    If you lived in San Francisco, as I do, you would know that a lot of this supposed innovation consists of a lot of idiotic startups that will never generate a profit, much less a dollar of revenue.

    And if you went to Minneapolis, where I used to live, you would see companies like 3M and Honeywell that produce a constant stream of innovations without depending on immigrants because being creative is a normal part of their business.

    All this stuff about immigrants is really propaganda sponsored by the tech companies that want to drive down wages by importing cheap labor.

  3. Rev. Dean
    Friday, May 12, 2017 at 9:42 am

    We should take lessons from Cuba which produces a great many doctors which are needed here and all over the world. Cuba has done very well with their free education system and we could benefit from the same approach here in the USA. That is one area where we have fallen drastically behind the rest of the modern world.

