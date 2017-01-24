Almost 1 in 2 US men could have a genital HPV infection, study finds

If you haven’t been vaccinated for genital HPV (human papillomavirus) infection, you might want to make an appointment with your doctor, because a new study has found that up to 45 percent of US men could have some type of HPV.
In men, HPV infections rarely show symptoms, and can often clear up on their own, but the study found that 25 percent of men could have the kind of HPV that’s strongly linked to cancer, so this really isn’t something you should ignore.
The team, led by Jasmine Han, chief of gynecologic oncology at the Womack Army Medical Centre in North Carolina, reports that not only do rates of HPV infection seem incredibly high in men, but the rates of vaccination are also worryingly low.
Just 10.7 percent of the men surveyed had been vaccinated against HPV.
“Among men aged 18 to 59 years in the United States, …
