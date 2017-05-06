Alaska Republican worries women are getting abortions so they can take Medicaid-funded vacations

An Alaska state lawmaker worries Medicaid funding for health care will encourage women to seek abortions for a free trip to the big city.
State Rep. David Eastman (R-Wasilla) claims anecdotal evidence that women were glad to become pregnant so the federal government would pay for them to visit Anchorage or Seattle to get an abortion, reported Alaska Public Media.
“We’ve created an incentive structure where people are now incentivized to carry their pregnancy longer than they would otherwise and then take part in that when they wouldn’t otherwise be doing it,” Eastman said.
The first-term lawmaker was asked to provide evidence, and he claimed he “certainly knows of specific instances” but declined to provide additional details.
“You have individuals who are in villages and are glad to be pregnant, so that they can have an abortion because there’s a free trip to …
Sometimes it feels as if we’re returning to the 1300s – 1500s when millions of women were killed as witches. Having a strong creative daughter gives me hope, as young women today are increasing self empowered and actively empowering other women. I loved reading the news about the approx. 10K women who’ve never held office and are choosing to do so now. The figures are from Emily’s list.