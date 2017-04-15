Alabama Senate Votes to Give Church Its Own Armed Police Force

The men who created the United States almost to a person felt quite passionately about the separation of church and state. Why? Perhaps because each of them, or their immediate forebears, had experienced life under a system — the United Kingdom — where church and state were one. The monarch was, and remains to this day, the head of both, although the relationship is largely vestigial today. Several states, Rhode Island, and Pennsylvania for example, were founded specifically in opposition to this conjoining. But as the U.K. has moved away from linking church and state, in the U.S. the Republican Party is attempting to move in the opposite direction; to breach the founders’ firewall. Am I exaggerating? Try this on and see what you think.

Credit: Shutterstock/Creatista

A church in Alabama is well on its way to having its own police force. On Tuesday, Alabama state senators voted overwhelmingly in favor of a bill that would allow Briarwood Presbyterian in suburban Birmingham to have its own cops. Now the proposed legislation heads to the desk of Governor Kay Ivey, who was sworn in days ago after Robert Brentley resigned in disgrace over a sex scandal.

Alabama SB 193 is sponsored by Republican Majority Leader J.T. “Jabo” Waggoner, who has represented the district for nearly 30 years, making him one of the longest-serving and most powerful senators in the state legislature. The bill would endow the church with the power to “appoint and employ one or more persons to act as police officers,” and would give members of the church police department “all of the powers of law enforcement officers in this state.”

