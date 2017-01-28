Al Gore puts the CDC’s health and climate conference back on track – minus the CDC

Author:     Deborah Netburn
Source:     Los Angeles Times
Publication Date:     27 January 2017 | 11:20 a.m.
 Link: http://www.latimes.com/science/sciencenow/la-sci-sn-health-climate-cdc-gore-20170127-story.html"

The Trump administration forced the CDC to cancel a long planned climate conference, and Al Gore stepped up and agreed to host it. It was the latest in a series of humiliations Trump and his staff have faced. In a single week, Trump has screwed up our relationship with Mexico, attempted to quash the ability of the people and press to get information from government agencies, only to have to rescind it a day later, and reached a level of lying that has forced the world’s governments, and their media to conclude that nothing said by the President of the United States can be taken at face value. The incompetence of this cabal of trolls is unlike anything I have ever seen and we are just at the beginning.

Al Gore will host canceled climate change summit.
Credit: The Hill

An abruptly postponed conference on climate change and its effects on human health is going to take place after all — thanks to Al Gore.

But there’s a caveat: The conference’s original sponsor — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — won’t be involved.

Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Assn., told the Washington Post that the former vice president called him up after the news broke of the conference’s postponement and said, “Let’s make this thing happen.”

“It was a no-brainer,” Benjamin told the Post.

The Climate and Health Summit was originally scheduled to be held from Feb. 14-16 in Atlanta.

It wasn’t officially canceled, but in the weeks after Donald Trump was elected president participants received word that the conference would not be happening as scheduled.

The agency never gave a reason for …

