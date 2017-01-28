Al Gore puts the CDC’s health and climate conference back on track – minus the CDC

An abruptly postponed conference on climate change and its effects on human health is going to take place after all — thanks to Al Gore.
But there’s a caveat: The conference’s original sponsor — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — won’t be involved.
Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Assn., told the Washington Post that the former vice president called him up after the news broke of the conference’s postponement and said, “Let’s make this thing happen.”
“It was a no-brainer,” Benjamin told the Post.
The Climate and Health Summit was originally scheduled to be held from Feb. 14-16 in Atlanta.
It wasn’t officially canceled, but in the weeks after Donald Trump was elected president participants received word that the conference would not be happening as scheduled.
The agency never gave a reason for …