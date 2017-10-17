The Air Force Just Bought 100 Stealth Fighters That Can’t Fight

The American congress has no money to provide food for hungry children, or care for the elderly but when it comes to the military, and the greed heads who supply it and own the congress members, there is no end of money. Read this story and be disgusted.

Some 6 percent of the planned 1,700-strong F-35 fleet may be unfit for combat, sticking U.S. taxpayers with a $20 billion tab for fighters… that can’t fight.

The U.S. military has signaled that it might cancel essential upgrades for more than 100 early model F-35 stealth fighters flown by the Air Force, rendering the radar-evading jets incompatible with many of the latest weapons.

In that case, some 6 percent of the flying branch’s planned 1,700-strong F-35 fleet would be unfit for combat, sticking U.S. taxpayers with a $20 billion tab for fighters… that can’t fight.

Experts say the military never should have bought the planes the first place, as they rolled out of Lockheed Martin’s Fort Worth factory before the F-35’s design was complete and thoroughly tested—a deliberate strategy called “concurrency” that the military hoped would speed up the program’s progress.

“The risk that the services would be

