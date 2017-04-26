Only Advocacy Can Change Attitudes About Climate Change. Extreme Weather Won’t

Author:     Jeremy Deaton
Source:     Cleantechnica/Nexus Media
Publication Date:     April 24th, 2017
 https://cleantechnica.com/2017/04/24/advocacy-can-change-attitudes-climate-change-extreme-weather-wont/

I was very glad to see this research because it sheds fact based light on what works in terms of awakening people to climate change and its linkage to human cultural choices.

Liberals and conservatives see extreme weather very differently.

Gallup has great news for anyone who’s worried about climate change: You’re not alone. A recent poll finds that a record number of Americans are worried about global warming. The survey was conducted at the close of a historically warm February, and researchers say the recent spate of unusual weather may have made people sit up and take notice.

It’s a compelling explanation, but the reality is far more nuanced. Over the last year, social scientists have produced a slew of new studies that gauge how Americans respond to extreme weather. They found that a stray heat wave or über-powerful storm can drive interest in climate change, but the effects vary — and they don’t last.

What’s clear is that scientists and advocates can’t wait for the weather to change attitudes about the carbon crisis. They have to do the hard …

