Accidents Spew Oil and Gas Pollution in Alaska as Trump Looks to Expand Arctic Drilling

Author:     Mike Ludwig
Source:     truthout
Publication Date:     Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Link: http://www.truth-out.org/news/item/40249-accidents-spew-oil-and-gas-pollution-in-alaska-as-trump-looks-to-expand-arctic-drilling"

Greed is destroying the planet. As the percentage of the energy used that is based on carbon declines, while noncarbon increases, only greed is driving petroleum exploration in the Arctic.  They still haven’t completely cleaned up the Exxon-Valdez spill. Here’s the latest.

Oil and gas drillers in Alaska struggle to contain spills even as Trump looks to expand drilling in the pristine Arctic.
Credit: Bureau of Safety and Environment / Flickr

On Friday, as divers working for the oil and gas company Hilcorp finally plugged a leak in an underwater fuel line that has been releasing large amounts of methane gas into Alaska’s Cook Inlet for the past four months, workers reported another accident in a different part of the state. A blowout had occurred at an onshore oil well operated by BP near Prudhoe Bay on Alaska’s North Slope, and untold volumes of oil and gas were spewing out.

Both accidents, along with an unrelated crude oil spill from a pipeline near a Hilcorp drilling platform in the Upper Cook Inlet on April 1, come as the Trump administration and the oil and gas industry prepare to expand offshore oil and …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Accidents Spew Oil and Gas Pollution in Alaska as Trump Looks to Expand Arctic Drilling

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com