Abortion clinics are closing in rural America. So are maternity wards.

Author:     Anna North
Source:     VOX
Publication Date:     Sep 7, 2017, 12:00pm EDT
 Link: https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/9/7/16262182/kentucky-clinic-abortion-maternity"

Since the Roe vs Wade decision in 1973 the Christofascist world has made a concerted attempt to undo the decision. Ostensibly the argument is about saving babies, but the truth is the Christofascists support programs that kill babies and young children by the hundreds every day.

So what is this about? In truth I think it is, and always has been, about controlling women and their ability to choose what to do with their own bodies. Their efforts have been largely successful as this report lays out.

If you are a woman in the United States, and particularly if you are living in a Red value state you are getting third class healthcare. Not second class, that’s the norm in America, but third class, and the health statistics demonstrate this unequivocally.

Credit: nedomack/istock

The last abortion clinic in Kentucky is fighting to stay open.

A trial that began on Wednesday at a federal court in Louisville will decide whether EMW Women’s Surgical Center can continue to provide abortions. Kentucky’s Republican Gov. Matt Bevin told the clinic in March that its agreement to comply with strict laws targeting abortion clinics was inadequate, according to NPR. The center sued, arguing that the notification came “out of the blue.” If it wins, the case could open the door for other Kentucky clinics to provide abortions. If it loses, the state will become the first one with no place to safely terminate a pregnancy.

The number of abortion clinics nationwide declined 6 percent between 2011 and 2014, with the biggest declines happening in the Midwest and the South, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Not only are abortion clinics like the one in Kentucky …

2 Comments
Link to Full Article:  Abortion clinics are closing in rural America. So are maternity wards.

Comments

  1. Steve Hovland
    Friday, September 8, 2017 at 6:19 am

    “Christofascist”? This is childish. Name calling is not an effective form of argument.

    Reply
    • Stephan Schwartz
      Friday, September 8, 2017 at 4:56 pm

      Christofascist seems to me an accurate description. The data certainly makes the linkage very clear. It seems to me no more than calling a spade a spade.

      Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com