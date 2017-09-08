Abortion clinics are closing in rural America. So are maternity wards.

The last abortion clinic in Kentucky is fighting to stay open.
A trial that began on Wednesday at a federal court in Louisville will decide whether EMW Women’s Surgical Center can continue to provide abortions. Kentucky’s Republican Gov. Matt Bevin told the clinic in March that its agreement to comply with strict laws targeting abortion clinics was inadequate, according to NPR. The center sued, arguing that the notification came “out of the blue.” If it wins, the case could open the door for other Kentucky clinics to provide abortions. If it loses, the state will become the first one with no place to safely terminate a pregnancy.
The number of abortion clinics nationwide declined 6 percent between 2011 and 2014, with the biggest declines happening in the Midwest and the South, according to the Guttmacher Institute.
Not only are abortion clinics like the one in Kentucky …
“Christofascist”? This is childish. Name calling is not an effective form of argument.
Christofascist seems to me an accurate description. The data certainly makes the linkage very clear. It seems to me no more than calling a spade a spade.