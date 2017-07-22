More than 500 boys abused at top German Catholic school

Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)/Reuters
Publication Date:     Tuesday 18 July 2017 13.30 EDT
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/jul/18/boys-abused-germany-catholic-regensburger-domspatzen-school

Yet another Roman Catholic pedophilic  nightmare has emerged in Germany. My own view is that this molestation of children is not a new phenomenon; it has been going on for millennia involving large numbers of priests, and much larger numbers of children, mostly boys.

Enforced celibacy in any institution produces distorted and dysfunctional sexuality and pedophilia is always going to be present in such an institution, because children are easy targets. After all how can a 12 year old say no to a man his parents tell him speaks for God?

 

MUNICH, GERMANY — Five-hundred-and-forty-seven pupils at one of Germany’s most famous Roman Catholic choir schools were physically or sexually abused between 1945 and 2015, an independent report has found, with some boys likening the institution to “prison, hell or a concentration camp”.

The 440-page report chronicles teachers at the school in Regensburg doling out physical violence including slapping boys in the face so hard the marks could be seen the next day, whipping them with wooden sticks and violin bows and subjecting them to severe beatings.

Boys who tried to escape the Regensburger Domspatzen choir were hauled back to the school and beaten and humiliated in front of other boys, it said.

Allegations of abuse at the institution, which traces its history back 1,000 years and tours the world to perform choral music, surfaced in 2010.

