How 4 drug companies rapidly raised prices on life-saving drugs

Author:     Melody Petersen
Source:     The Raw Story/The Los Angeles Times
Publication Date:     22 Dec 2016 at 06:24 ET
Link: http://www.rawstory.com/2016/12/how-4-drug-companies-rapidly-raised-prices-on-life-saving-drugs/"

The naked scumbaggery of the Phamaceutical Industry, its slavering naked greed to make profit, and screw patients; well, the hits just keep coming.  Here is the latest based on a just release Senate committee report. How is it that the rest of the developed world seems able to control the cost of medicines but the U.S. cannot? The answer: Corruption, of course, and a system of laws that completely favor corporate profit over social wellbeing. It is yet another negative proof of the Theorem of Wellbeing.

A U.S. Senate committee detailed in an investigative report Wednesday how drug companies were exploiting the market by acquiring decades-old crucial medicines and suddenly raising their prices astronomically.

“We must work to stop the bad actors who are driving up the prices of drugs that they did nothing to develop at the expense of patients just because, as one executive essentially said, ‘because I can,'” said Sen. Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, who chairs the Senate Aging Committee.

Over the last year, the committee investigated four drug companies, which it said had all used a similar business model that included egregious price hikes to maximize profits.

Here are some of the key findings in the committee’s 131-page report on those companies, which included Turing Pharmaceuticals, Retrophin Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and Rodelis Therapeutics.

—The companies raised prices — not to fund research to discover new drugs — but …

