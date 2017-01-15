373,000 solar workers, autonomous solar powered ship, large scale battery storage coming and more!

Author:     John Fitzgerald Weave
Source:    
Publication Date:     Jan. 14th 2017 11:39 am ET
 Link: https://electrek.co/2017/01/14/electrek-morning-green-energy-brief-373000-solar-workers-autonomous-solar-powered-ship-large-scale-battery-storage-coming-and-more/"

At the present time less than 85,000 people work in all aspects of the coal industry; in the solar industry that number of now 373,000. And that is just in America, globally the number is 2.8 million. The Chinese estimate that as they ramp up solar they will create, in China alone, an additional 12 million new jobs.

Meanwhile the Trump administration and the Republican Party are doing what they can to protect the carbon energy sector, and it is not a coincidence that every appointee to the incoming administration is a climate change denier, and the man nominated to be Secretary of State is the president of one of the largest carbon energy corporations in the world.

Which country do you think will be prospering in the post carbon era — China or the United States?

c1_6on2ucaagercSolar industry employs 373,000 American, 2.8 million globally – Solar power will continue to gain political strength across the nation as we see serious installation volumes spread to all 50 states. Already solar power lobbyists are able to wield great influence – see the 2015 tax credit extension. The energy industry, in 2016, represented 14% of all new jobs in the USA – a large amount of those coming from renewable and efficiency.

Autonomous solar powered research ship being designed – We’ve got an airplane that circled the world on solar, islands that live off of solar and now an autonomous ocean research vessels to be powered by solar. Scientists are real good at designing instruments that work off of light amounts of energy – a lot of times those restrictions have to do with large amounts of fuel needing to be on the same vessels. If the fuel …

2 Comments
Link to Full Article:  373,000 solar workers, autonomous solar powered ship, large scale battery storage coming and more!

Comments

  1. Beth Alexander
    Sunday, January 15, 2017 at 7:17 am

    The link to the full article has been updated.

    Reply
  2. Mark R
    Sunday, January 15, 2017 at 7:29 am

    The dinosaur fuel industry can posture all they wish, but cost is going to drive this train and solar is turning the tide. Autonomous solar powered ships will revolutionize shipping efficiency & cost..much like drone delivery will radically alter the retail delivery business. I still prefer to see decentralization & localized production of food and goods (3d printing).

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com