37 Workplaces That Stand Out From the Rest

What separates great workplace cultures from the rest? Gallup has studied millions of employees around the world to answer this very question.
We’ve found that regardless of company size, location, culture or industry, the very best organizations all share one undeniable trait: They have an intense and intentional focus on engaging their employees.
That focus means more than administering a survey once or twice a year. While measurement is important and necessary, great workplaces know that engaging employees requires real strategy and commitment. They don’t simply promise a culture of engagement; they deliver on it.
Great workplaces have leaders who make engagement a priority — as a competitive point of differentiation — and who communicate openly and consistently. They hold their managers accountable — not just for their team’s measured engagement level, but also for how it relates to their team’s overall performance. They have well-defined and comprehensive development programs …
Glad for the positive article and glad google wasn’t on the list.