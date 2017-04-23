37 Workplaces That Stand Out From the Rest

Author:     Ed O'Boyle and Jim Harter
Source:     The Gallup Organization
Publication Date:     April 18, 2017
 Link: http://www.gallup.com/opinion/gallup/208682/workplaces-stand-rest.aspx"

I hope everyone who reads SR knows about the Quotidian Choice; in many ways the most powerful act a private individual can do. Only people like Thoreau, Gandhi, and Dr King in the political world have really understood it.  I have written about it at length in The 8 Laws of Change, but the principle is simple. Quotidian means mundane, daily, ordinary; the little choices we make by the dozens all day long. First, be aware you are making a choice. Second, of the options available to you, always choose the one that is the most compassionate and life-affirming, as you understand that, at that moment.

The challenge of course in buying a product or a service, which is what many decisions entail, is that it can be hard to know which is the better option. One way of taking the measure is how the business which created the product treats its employees. Not an easy task.

However, the Gallup Organization, an institution with real integrity, whose data can be relied upon, has done some of the work for us. Here it is:

What separates great workplace cultures from the rest? Gallup has studied millions of employees around the world to answer this very question.

We’ve found that regardless of company size, location, culture or industry, the very best organizations all share one undeniable trait: They have an intense and intentional focus on engaging their employees.

That focus means more than administering a survey once or twice a year. While measurement is important and necessary, great workplaces know that engaging employees requires real strategy and commitment. They don’t simply promise a culture of engagement; they deliver on it.

Great workplaces have leaders who make engagement a priority — as a competitive point of differentiation — and who communicate openly and consistently. They hold their managers accountable — not just for their team’s measured engagement level, but also for how it relates to their team’s overall performance. They have well-defined and comprehensive development programs …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  37 Workplaces That Stand Out From the Rest

Comments

  1. Mark R
    Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Glad for the positive article and glad google wasn’t on the list.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com