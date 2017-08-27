This is how belly fat could increase your cancer risk

I am currently in Tucson for meetings of the Academy for the Advancement of Post-material Sciences and, as is often the case when I am travelling, I have been noticing what has increasingly become a distinct America physical characteristic, enormous bellies.

This is a real problem, and if it is something specific to you I urge you to read this recent research report and take appropriate action.

Citation: D Chakraborty, V Benham, B Bullard, T Kearney, H C Hsia, D Gibbon, E Y Demireva, S Y Lunt, J J Bernard. Fibroblast growth factor receptor is a mechanistic link between visceral adiposity and cancer. Oncogene, 2017; DOI: 10.1038/onc.2017.278

New research sheds light on how obesity increases the risk of cancer.
A new study now offers new details showing that a certain protein released from fat in the body can cause a non-cancerous cell to turn into a cancerous one. The research also found that a lower layer of abdominal fat, when compared to fat just under the skin, is the more likely culprit, releasing even more of this protein and encouraging tumor growth.

It’s been well established that obesity is a contributor to cancer risk, but how it actually causes cancer is still a question that hasn’t been fully explained.

A new Michigan State University study now offers new details showing that a certain protein released from fat in the body can cause a non-cancerous cell to turn into a cancerous one. The federally funded research also found that a lower layer of abdominal

  1. Merv Dickinson
    Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    I was unable to find anything on Google re the Academy for the Advancement of Post-material Sciences. Where can I learn more about this organization?

