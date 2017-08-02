Tesla’s new Solar Roof is actually cheaper than a normal roof

Author:     Amanda Froelich
Source:     inhabit
Publication Date:     2 August 2017 (used)
 Link: http://inhabitat.com/teslas-new-solar-roof-is-actually-cheaper-than-a-normal-roof/"

Here is more good news about PV roofing. As with cars and batteries Elon Musk is meeting a need. He is involving himself in one technology after another  that fosters wellbeing. And getting very rich in the process.

Tesla RV roof, now cheaper than standard roofing.

Good news for those who have been eyeing Tesla’s new Solar Roof – the company just announced pricing for its photovoltaic tiles, and they come in at just $21.85 per square foot. That’s nearly 20 percent cheaper than a normal roof — even without factoring in the energy savings. (emphasis added)

So far, Tesla has two styles available for pre-order: a textured black glass tile and a smooth grey tile. The tuscan and slate tiles will be available for installation in early 2018. According to the company, installing a Solar Roof takes between five and seven days – and Tesla manages the entire process itself.

The fact that the Solar Roof tiles are so economical is applaudable, considering that Consumer Reports predicted back in November that the tiles would need to cost under $24.50 per square foot to compete with …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Tesla’s new Solar Roof is actually cheaper than a normal roof

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com