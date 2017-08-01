Betsy DeVos Wants to Use America’s Schools to Build “God’s Kingdom”

Author:     KRISTINA RIZGA
Source:     Mother Jones
Publication Date:     MAR/APR 2017 ISSUE
 http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2017/01/betsy-devos-christian-schools-vouchers-charter-education-secretary/

What is being done to public education is a matter of particular concern because schools create the citizens of tomorrow, and this is a very nasty tale indeed. This is the Christofascist plan to create a pliable populace for the future, and to make a profit in the process.

Credit: Tim O’Brien

It’s Christmastime in Holland, Michigan, and the northerly winds off Lake Macatawa bring a merciless chill to the small city covered in deep snow. The sparkling lights hanging on trees in downtown storefronts illuminate seasonal delicacies from the Netherlands, as well as photos and paintings of windmills and tulips, wooden shoes, and signs that read “Welkom Vrienden” (Welcome, Friends)

More than 150 years ago, Dutch immigrants from a conservative Protestant sect chose western Michigan as the setting for this idealized replica of Holland, in part because of its isolation. They wanted to keep American influences away from their orthodox community. Until recently, Holland restaurants couldn’t sell alcohol on Sundays. Residents are still not allowed to yell or whistle between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. If city officials decide that a fence or a shed signals decay, they can tear it down and mail the …

Betsy DeVos Wants to Use America's Schools to Build "God's Kingdom"

