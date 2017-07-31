Is the American republic built to withstand a malevolent president?

Author:     Michael Goldfarb
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Saturday 29 July 2017 19.05 EDT
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/jul/29/is-american-republic-built-to-withstand-malevolent-president"

This is a very good essay with which I agree describing what is happening to America, the rise of the Christofascist faction, and how much it is in violation of what the Founders intended. We are in crisis, and about 38% of the country thinks its great.

Credit: Collins Flag

The Trump administration, having passed the six-month milestone in office, kicked off the next phase of his presidency with an explosion of crazy, spread over the past seven days. Like sweeps week on The Apprentice, every day saw some headline-grabbing event to garner ratings. It started with leaks against his former bosom buddy, attorney general, Jeff Sessions. President Trump, “sources” said, was planning to fire him. It moved on to a speech to the Boy Scouts of America jamboree, where Trump told the story of a property developer who lost a fortune and was lurking at a New York party with the “hottest people”. Later, there was a tweet announcement banning transgender people from the military.

Link to Full Article:  Is the American republic built to withstand a malevolent president?

