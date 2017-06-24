California invested heavily in solar power. Now there’s so much that other states are sometimes paid to take it

Author:     IVAN PENN
Source:     Los Angeles Times
Publication Date:     JUNE 22, 2017
 Link: http://www.latimes.com/projects/la-fi-electricity-solar/"

Republican Donald Trump and his band of zombies and the zombie Congrress may be committed to backing the continuation and expansion of carbon energy, but not everyone is, and the difference in social outcomes of these two paths is becoming increasingly obvious, as this report lays out. You can be sure that Democratic governors and state legislatures throughout the nation are paying close attention; there may even be a few Republicans who aren’t owned by carbon energy interests who watching and learning.

In Western Kern County, solar panels on almost two square miles of land form the Beacon Solar Project, owned by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. (
Credit: Mel Melcon/Los Angels Times

On 14 days during March, Arizona utilities got a gift from California: free solar power.

Well, actually better than free. California produced so much solar power on those days that it paid Arizona to take excess electricity its residents weren’t using to avoid overloading its own power lines.

It happened on eight days in January and nine in February as well. All told, those transactions helped save Arizona electricity customers millions of dollars this year, though grid operators declined to say exactly how much. And California also has paid other states to take power.

The number of days that California dumped its unused solar electricity would have been even higher if the state hadn’t ordered some …

  1. Tom Biel
    Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 7:20 am

    With so much solar power available it’s time for more seawater desalinization instead of taking water from the Colorado river.

