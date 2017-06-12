Trump is set to announce Friday his reversal of Obama’s Cuba policies

Author:     Alex Lubben
Source:     VICE News
Publication Date:     Jun 11, 2017
 Link: https://news.vice.com/story/trump-is-set-to-announce-friday-his-reversal-of-obamas-cuba-policies"

This is such a ghastly mistake. America’s bizarre behavior towards Cuba was finally beginning to pass like a fever to the benefit of all, and now Trump wants to go back in time.  It’s a mad king kind of action. I just came back from teaching in the Bahamas where I learned that the cruise lines are wild to start calling in Cuba. One of the cruise companies has already notified the Bahamian government they are going to stop calling at Nassau, and go to Cuba instead.  There is so much pent up energy on both sides that strangling it is an extraordinary act of self-sabotage.

President Obama and President Raul Castro

President Donald Trump will reportedly announce his new Cuba policy Friday in Miami, which may reverse some of Barack Obama’s attempts to improve America’s decades-long hostile relationship with its neighbor.

The Obama administration secretly began the process of normalizing relations between the two nations before an official announcement was made in late 2014. The easing of the U.S. embargo led to increased U.S. investment and tourism on the island. More hotels opened, daily flights began operating, and U.S. companies invested in Cuban agriculture projects.

U.S. tourism to Cuba has more than tripled since 2014.

But Trump is now reportedly considering banning business with the Cuban military and clamping down on travel to Cuba while maintaining the diplomatic relations restored by Obama. While Trump has been quiet on Cuba since taking office — though the plan to reverse Cuba policy has reportedly been set for

  1. Gus diZerega
    Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    Trump’s policies cannot be understood in terms of a coherent ideology, for he has none. Much of them can be understood in terms of enriching himself, for his ethics are like those of a third world strong man, or perhaps Vladimir Putin. But there is more.

    Richard Branson, who founded Virgin Airlines, had lunch with Trump at the latter’s request. Afterwards he reported he had never met a man more obsessed with revenge. Obama embarrassed him at a White House Correspondent’s Dinner. Not only did he do what he could to wreck the dinner this year, he has gone out of his way to try and destroy everything Obama did, regardless of its impact on the nation. This is the framework where his idiocy on Cuba can be understood.

    Trump is a man motivated by money and revenge, and perhaps nothing else.

