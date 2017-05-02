The Psychedelic Miracle

Author:     Mac McClelland
Source:     Rollingstone
Publication Date:     March 9, 2017
 Link: http://www.rollingstone.com/culture/features/how-doctors-treat-mental-illness-with-psychedelic-drugs-w470673"

This is an excellent article on the role of drugs that allow one to open to nonlocal consciousness and wellbeing. Well researched and written.

Somewhat less conventionally, two hours ago, he was escorting a woman around his yard, helping her walk off a large dose of …

4 Comments
Link to Full Article:  The Psychedelic Miracle

Comments

  1. Rev. Dean
    Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 10:22 am

    I wish my step-son would have had access to one of these practitioners of the shamanic type “sessions”; then maybe he would have lived. Instead he got hooked on morphine medication provided by a VA doctor which killed him. I tried to tell the VA that they were going to stop his heart with the massive amounts of the substance they were giving him, but they wouldn’t listen to me and a month later he died back in 2012, when his heart just stopped because of the morphine plus other substances he was taking all provided by the VA. I do hold them responsible for his death.

    Reply
  2. Teresa
    Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Interesting new book on the subject. Stealing Fire: How Silicon Valley, the Navy SEALs, and Maverick Scientists Are Revolutionizing the Way We Live and Work

    Reply
  3. Teresa
    Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    Wondering if anybody but me actually reads these comments……..

    Reply
    • Stephan Schwartz
      Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 4:36 pm

      Teresa —

      They read them. I get about 70 emails a day from SR readers, many commenting on comments posted on one version or the other of SR — there are four editions: website, FB, subscribers, Twitter.

      — Stephan

      Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com