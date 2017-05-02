The Psychedelic Miracle

What Psychedelics Really Do to Your Brain

Dr. X is a dad. Appropriately – boringly – at 4:37 p.m. on a national holiday, he is lighting a charcoal grill, about to grab a pair of tongs with one hand and a beer with the other. His kids are running around their suburban patio, which could be anywhere; Dr. X, though impressively educated now, grew up poor in a town that is basically nowhere. Like most Americans, he is a Christian. Like a lot of health-conscious men, he fights dad bod by working out once or twice a week, before going into his medical practice.

Inside how ayahuasca, MDMA, DMT and psilocybin mushrooms affect the body – and how researchers are using them to help people with mental illness