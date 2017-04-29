UK was given details of alleged contacts between Trump campaign and Moscow

Author:     Julian Borger
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Friday 28 April 2017 13.23 EDT
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/apr/28/trump-russia-intelligence-uk-government-m16-kremlin"

I think this piece in the Guardian accurately represents the evidence and what is already known. In my view treason was committed by  individuals and entities involved in conducting Donald Trump’s campaign. For me the main remaining question is: was Trump himself a knowing party to what was done?

Reports of possible collusion between the Trump administration and the Kremlin have led to a political storm in the US.
Credit: Elaine Thompson/AP

The UK government was given details last December of allegedly extensive contacts between the Trump campaign and Moscow, according to court papers.

Reports by Christopher Steele, a former MI6 officer, on possible collusion between the the Trump camp and the Kremlin are at the centre of a political storm in the US over Moscow’s role in getting Donald Trump elected.

It was not previously known that the UK intelligence services had also received the dossier but Steele confirmed in a court filing earlier this month that he handed a memorandum compiled in December to a “senior UK government national security official acting in his official capacity, on a confidential basis in hard copy form”.

1 Comment
Comments

  1. Teresa
    Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Nothing ever sticks to Trump.

    Reply

