Republican lawmakers in two states are trying to give themselves power to overrule courts

Author:     Travis Gettys
Source:     The Raw Story
Publication Date:     20 Jan 2017 at 15:47 ET
 Link: http://www.rawstory.com/2017/01/republican-lawmakers-in-two-states-are-trying-to-give-themselves-power-to-overrule-courts/"

This is how Fascism is coming to the states. Do I need to say this is the Republican Party at work? No probably not. This story is so extreme though I am surprised it hasn’t gotten more coverage.

Reps. Julio Gonzalez and John Koster

Two state legislatures are considering measures that would allow lawmakers to overrule decisions by Supreme Court majorities — and one Florida Republican wants to change the U.S. Constitution to allow Congress to do the same.

In Florida, state Rep. Julio Gonzalez (R-Venice) has filed two bills that would allow the state legislature or the U.S. Congress “to override or nullify court decisions.”

House Joint Resolution 121 would allow lawmakers to undo any state court decision by a two-thirds vote for

