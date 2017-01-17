Michigan mayor caught on tape calling black people ‘chimps’ and women ‘dried up c*nts’

Yesterday I published a piece on the Republican dominated legislature in Wyoming voting to stop industries from using non-carbon energy, essentially forcing the continuation of carbon energy, and I made some observations about Republican officials.

Today when I did my first survey of media, I came across not one, not two, not three, but four gobsmacking stories about public officials saying and doing utterly vile things. Do I need to say they were all Republicans? Probably not.

These stories are so toxic I decided to just pick one, and not the worst one, and let it stand for the whole.  Here it is. I have to confess that I just can’t get into the psychological space where voting for someone like Jim Fouts for Mayor could seem like a good idea. But the people of Warren, Michigan obviously could. Maybe somebody can explain that to me.

Republican Mayor of Warren, Michigan Jim Fouts Credit: Fox News

Mayor Jim Fouts of Warren, Michigan came under fire on Monday after audio surfaced of him allegedly using disparaging remarks against African-Americans and women.

In recordings obtained by Motor City Muckraker, Fouts reportedly uses the N-word and refers to older women as “dried-up c*nts.”

“Blacks do look like chimpanzees,” the voice says in one recording. “I was watching this black woman with her daughter and they looked like two chimps.”

In one piece of audio, the 74-year-old mayor allegedly explains that he does not date older women.

“Think I want to date a f*cking 60-year-old hag?” Fouts opines. “F*ck that shit. I’m not interested in any old ugly hag. I think after a certain age they are dried up, washed up burned out.”

The comments about women become more graphic in another recording.

“They are pussies when they are

