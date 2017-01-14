Dutch Trains Are World’s First to Run on 100% Wind Power

Author:     Lorraine Chow
Source:     EcoWatch
Publication Date:     Jan. 10, 2017
 Link: http://www.ecowatch.com/dutch-trains-wind-energy-2187547588.html"

Here is some wonderful news for the planet, and particularly for the Dutch. Imagine, they not only have high speed trains, the trains all run on wind generated energy. A whole national train system that is carbon neutral.

Ask yourself: Why can’t the United States have high speed trains, let alone a system that runs carbon neutral?

As of Jan. 1, 600,000 daily train passengers have been traveling completely carbon neutral, according to an announcement from the Netherlands’ principal passenger railway operator, NS. (emphasis added)

Dutch electric trains are running on 1.2 billion kilowatt-hours of wind energy supplied by sustainable energy supplier, Eneco. As Brightvibes noted, a “decreasing and relatively small number” of Dutch trains are still running on diesel.

NS and Eneco first announced their plan of a wind-powered railway in 2015 in order to drastically slash train ride emissions. Their original goal was to transition the trains to 100 percent renewable energy by 2018, but that target was moved up after reaching 75 percent in 2016. Impressively, this means their initial goal was met one whole year ahead of schedule.

According to Eneco, the power used by the carriers comes from newly built wind farms in the Netherlands, Scandinavia and Belgium. By tapping …

  1. Mark R
    Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Very cool! Thanks for sharing more good news on the alt energy front!

  2. Charles
    Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 9:32 am

    This is really cool. I’m a transportation engineer, primarily working on rail (everything from high-speed rail (HSR) to trolley (LRT)) design in Southern California. The CA HSR being designed for SD to LA to SF to Sacramento is going to be powered by deisel-electric… Some segments of the CA HSR won’t be completed for another 30 years, so perhaps in that time we can switch to a solar-electric power scheme (not sure wind is firsable here)… I believe it is possible, however far fetched, and hope that as my career progresses, I, with many others, can be a part of the influence that takes us there. Thanks Stephan!

