Please don’t tell us the truth: House GOP blocks budget watchdog from reviewing the cost of an Obamacare repeal
After eight years of bashing Obamacare, congressional Republicans still haven’t come up with a plan to replace it. They are, however, essentially unified in wanting to stop the Congressional Budget Office from estimating how much a repeal might cost.
Almost no one seems to have noticed this.
Responding to the provision on the floor of the House on Jan. 3, Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., condemned it and the Republicans:
“They’re admitting in their own rules that their proposal to repeal the Affordable Care Act will be devastating to the federal deficit and the national debt,” he …
Obamacare is a train-wreck in motion that must be put out of our misery before it destroys our economy. I would prefer to simply have the equivalent of major medical insurance, and just take care of myself. Not a fan of single payer, but at this point it makes sense to transition to single payer. Nothing is going to happen overnight because nothing in healthcare admin happens fast. Uncommon sense would suggest having something to replace following repeal of ACA is advisable.
Obamacare as passed has been a disaster for many of its supposed beneficiaries. Premiums increasing at double digits, plans with deductibles so big that people are effectively uninsured after buying some of these plans.
The Democrats betrayed us when they left out the public option.