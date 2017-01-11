Please don’t tell us the truth: House GOP blocks budget watchdog from reviewing the cost of an Obamacare repeal

Author:     Matthew Sheffield
Source:     Salon
Publication Date:     Tuesday, Jan 10, 2017 01:58 AM PST
 Link: http://www.salon.com/2017/01/10/please-dont-tell-us-the-truth-house-gop-blocks-budget-watchdog-from-reviewing-cost-of-obamacare-repeal/"

I think the attempt to repeal Obamacare is fraught with pitfalls leading to disaster. Every person I know over 60, whether a person of means or with only a limited income, is deeply alarmed at what is being contemplated. I had dinner tonight with friends I have known for years, who both have expensive health issues and who are considering selling their lovely home and leaving the country to someplace where they can get better healthcare at a much reduced cost. They may do it but they are not seeking it.

What we should be doing is amending Obmacare to single-payer healthcare, which would be vastly cheaper, and deliver improved quality. Healthcare is one of the most explicit proofs of the Theorem of Wellbeing. We must surrender the illness profit system model.

Rand Paul and Paul Ryan

After eight years of bashing Obamacare, congressional Republicans still haven’t come up with a plan to replace it. They are, however, essentially unified in wanting to stop the Congressional Budget Office from estimating how much a repeal might cost.

While the media and most Democrats were focusing on the House of Representatives voting to weaken the Office of Congressional Ethics (a measure that was subsequently retracted), the larger document that the initiative was part of also prohibited the office from analyzing proposals to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Almost no one seems to have noticed this.

Responding to the provision on the floor of the House on Jan. 3, Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., condemned it and the Republicans:

“They’re admitting in their own rules that their proposal to repeal the Affordable Care Act will be devastating to the federal deficit and the national debt,” he …

2 Comments
Comments

  1. Mark R
    Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 7:14 am

    Obamacare is a train-wreck in motion that must be put out of our misery before it destroys our economy. I would prefer to simply have the equivalent of major medical insurance, and just take care of myself. Not a fan of single payer, but at this point it makes sense to transition to single payer. Nothing is going to happen overnight because nothing in healthcare admin happens fast. Uncommon sense would suggest having something to replace following repeal of ACA is advisable.

    Reply
  2. Steven K Hovland
    Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Obamacare as passed has been a disaster for many of its supposed beneficiaries. Premiums increasing at double digits, plans with deductibles so big that people are effectively uninsured after buying some of these plans.

    The Democrats betrayed us when they left out the public option.

    Reply

