Traffic fatalities decline in states with medical marijuana laws

States that enacted medical marijuana laws, on average, experienced reductions in traffic fatalities, according to a study by researchers at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health. Overall, states that passed medical marijuana laws saw an 11 percent reduction in traffic fatalities, on average, after enacting the laws, and had 26 percent lower rates of traffic fatalities compared with states without the laws. The findings are published online in the American Journal of Public Health.(emphasis added)
Reductions in traffic fatalities greatly impacted those between the ages of 15 and 44 and were especially striking among those aged 25 to 44 years, a group representing a high percentage of those registered patients for medical marijuana use.
Specifically, the researchers observed an 11 percent reduction of among those aged 15 to 24 years, 12 percent for ages 25 to 44, and 9 percent for those 45 years and older. Operational dispensaries
The problem is that marijuana is still illegal by federal law. This means that businesses selling it have a hard time dealing with the cash it generates because the banks, which are federally regulated, may not take it.
I am blessed to live in one of the states that leads the way. This study shows how things can change for the better in relatively short time period. As, Mr Hovland rightly points out..the federal government is in the way. Banks are a massive problem in the cannibus industry and are a toxin to every aspect of our lives. As for plant hating Jeff Sessions being the next AG, if he applies his no weed agenda on a national scale it will further the irrelevance of of the federal government. Refer to Ron Paul & Tom Woods on nullification.