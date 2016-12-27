The Great Unwinding of Public Education: Detroit and DeVos

Author:     Joseph Natoli
Source:     truthout
Publication Date:     Friday, December 23, 2016
 Link: http://www.truth-out.org/news/item/38833-the-great-unwinding-of-public-education-detroit-and-devos"

Two of  the main things I think we are going to see in a Trump administration is uninterest in climate change, indeed hostility. Trump and his staff and cabinet seem completely indifferent to actual facts. The other is a drive to privatize anything done by the government that can be privatized — prisons, schools, roads, whatever. That is just another way of saying profit is the only social priority. Unfortunately, based on the outcome data most privatization that has occurred while profitable for the people who are the owners for everyone else ends up being more expensive, less productive, and produces inferior outcomes. Detroit is an example of what I mean.

Weeds and grass overtake the run-down Campbell Elementary School, one of the many closed schools in Detroit, July 19, 2013. Betsy DeVos, Trump’s nominee for secretary of education, argued that the Detroit’s public schools should simply be shut down and the system turned over to charters.
Credit: Nathan Weber / The New York Times

Privatization of all things public has slammed Detroit as gentrifying investors seek to put price tags on what was previously public domain. In predatory fashion, privatizers are targeting the city’s struggling students as a new frontier for profit.

How weak and vulnerable is public education in Detroit? The Nation’s Report Card, published by an independent federal commission, named Detroit Public Schools the country’s “lowest-performing urban school district” in 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2015. In 2011, a Republican state legislature and Republican Gov. Rick Snyder repealed a statewide cap on the number of Detroit charter schools. The …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  The Great Unwinding of Public Education: Detroit and DeVos

Comments

  1. Mark R
    Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 3:17 am

    Public indoctrination training schools..what a disaster. Good riddance.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2016 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com