There have now been over 540,000 electric vehicles sold in the U.S.

Electric vehicle sales in the U.S. are higher than they’ve ever been, according to a report published by ChargePoint, which operates more than 31,000 electric vehicle chargers in the U.S.
Between November 2015 and November 2016, more than 130,000 plug-in hybrid or battery-powered EVs were sold, bringing the total number of EVs on the road in the U.S. and Canada to close to 535,000. In the U.S. alone, 542,000 EVs have been sold to date. (emphasis added)
Put in context, that’s more than seven times the 73,000 EVs that were sold in the U.S. in 2012. That’s not just concentrated in places like California. While California is still in the lead as the state with the most EVs, Utah is the fastest growing and saw a 60 percent increase in EV registrations.
The Tesla Model S topped the chart with the most vehicles sold between January and …