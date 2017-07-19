A 21st-Century Form of Indentured Servitude Has Already Penetrated Deep into the American Heartland

Author:     Thom Hartmann
Source:     Alternet
Publication Date:     July 17, 2017, 8:32 AM GMT
 Link: http://www.alternet.org/labor/indentured-servitude-returns-america"

You can tell when a nation has become corrupt when the corruptors don’t break the law because they write the laws, and they work against ordinary people. Here is an example of what I mean.

Indentured servitude is back in a big way in the United States, and conservative corporatists want to make sure that labor never, ever again has the power to tell big business how to treat them.

Idaho, for example, recently passed a law that recognizes and rigorously enforces non-compete agreements in employment contracts, which means that if you want to move to a different, more highly paid, or better job, you can instead get wiped out financially by lawsuits and legal costs.

In a way, conservative/corporatists are just completing the circle back to the founding of this country.

Indentured servitude began in a big way in the early 1600s, when the British East India Company was establishing a beachhead in the (newly stolen from the Indians) state of Virginia (named after the “virgin queen” Elizabeth I, who signed the charter of the BEIC creating the first modern corporation …

