16 attorneys general sue Scott Pruitt for blocking implementation of EPA smog rule

Author:     Mark Hand
Source:     Think Progress
Publication Date:     2 August 2017
 Link: https://thinkprogress.org/attorneys-general-sue-epa-over-smog-rule-delay-3fe9bd515e5"

One of the many problems being created by the Trump administration and the Republican Party is that as the rest of the world is moving in one direction because this is a Christofascist faction, America at the Federal level is moving in another direction. I can’t think of another example, as outlined in this report, where the real priorities of the Republican Party are clearer. This story screams, not speaks, screams, human life and wellbeing is less important than carbon profits. Make no mistake about that.

But it is not all going their way. There is still life and health in the government at the state level, and some states are pushing back. Here’s an example.

A Carbon energy power plant

A coalition of 16 state attorneys general filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday for delaying a rule intended to reduce emissions of smog-causing air pollutants.

The states contend that Administrator Scott Pruitt’s proposed one-year delay in compliance deadlines for the 2015 Ozone National Ambient Air Quality Standards violate the requirements of the Clean Air Act. The Obama-era regulation lowered the allowable concentration of ozone to 70 parts per billion, from the previous 75.

“By illegally blocking these vital clean air protections, Administrator Pruitt is endangering the health and safety of millions — but attorneys general have made clear: we won’t hesitate to fight back to protect our residents and our states,” New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who is leading the lawsuit, said in a statement.

Pruitt’s EPA counters that the one-year extension will provide the agency an opportunity …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  16 attorneys general sue Scott Pruitt for blocking implementation of EPA smog rule

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com