16 attorneys general sue Scott Pruitt for blocking implementation of EPA smog rule

A coalition of 16 state attorneys general filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday for delaying a rule intended to reduce emissions of smog-causing air pollutants.
The states contend that Administrator Scott Pruitt’s proposed one-year delay in compliance deadlines for the 2015 Ozone National Ambient Air Quality Standards violate the requirements of the Clean Air Act. The Obama-era regulation lowered the allowable concentration of ozone to 70 parts per billion, from the previous 75.
“By illegally blocking these vital clean air protections, Administrator Pruitt is endangering the health and safety of millions — but attorneys general have made clear: we won’t hesitate to fight back to protect our residents and our states,” New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who is leading the lawsuit, said in a statement.
Pruitt’s EPA counters that the one-year extension will provide the agency an opportunity …