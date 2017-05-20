12 Features of white working-class Trump voters confirm depressed and traumatized multitudes voted for him

Author:     Steven Rosenfeld
Source:     Salon/Alternet
Publication Date:     Friday, May 19, 2017 12:58 AM PDT
 Link: http://www.salon.com/2017/05/19/12-features-of-white-working-class-trump-voters-confirm-depressed-and-traumatized-multitudes-voted-for-him_partner/"

Here is a confirmation of the trend I have been describing for several years, the psychophysical aspect of politics. (see The Psychophysiology of Politics) Although little covered in general media, this research has enormous implications in manipulating the political process. Here is the latest outcome data in the context of the Trump election.

Note also this report is a demonstration of the four meta-trends that I see shaping human societies. 1) Being born White will no longer confer privilege; 2) being born male will not bestow dominance; 3) European- Australian-North American cultural value will not longer unqestioningly be the values upon which the world operates; 4) the transfer of real power from nation states to virtual corporate states, and the rise of Neo-feudalism.

Trump supporters
Credit: AP/Evan Vucci

Looking to the past, not the future. Feeling lost, resenting immigrants. Feeling broke, picked on. Self-medicating, rejecting education. Wanting a rule-breaking leader to end the misery.

These are some of the characteristics of white working-class voters who were three times more likely to support Donald Trump in the 2016 election, according to an expanded analysis of more than 3,000 people surveyed before and after the election by PRRI/The Atlantic of white Americans who are marked by “cultural dislocation.”

“These new results show that feelings of cultural displacement and a desire for cultural protection, more than economic hardship, drove white working-class voters to support Trump in 2016,” says PRRI CEO Robert P. Jones. “The findings cast new light on how Trump’s ‘Make American Great Again!’ slogan tapped these fears and anxieties and a deep sense of nostalgia for a previous time in the country when white …

  1. shovland
    Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 8:38 am

    When did Hillary address this? Or Obama?

  2. Laurie Kleisinger
    Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 9:55 am

    These are also the people who flock to FOX and other ‘news’ for it’s blaming of thier problems on others. How do we combat the seduction of that?

