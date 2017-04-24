11 Republican AGs file on behalf of Exxon, claiming climate investigation is a ‘witchhunt’

Author:     Samantha Page
Source:     Think Progress
Publication Date:     21 April 2017
 Link: https://thinkprogress.org/exxon-knew-republican-ags-file-d06b55bdc25e"

I cannot find anyone talking about what I see as a conscious aggressive attempt on behalf of the greed of the few to sabotage the wellbeing of the earth and all the creatures living in the biosphere. It is being carried out in a coordinated way by the Republican Party, and it is why I say I do not think it is possible to be an ethical person and vote Republican. Here is some of the evidence for this conclusion.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has come to Exxon’s defense — again.
Credit: AP Photo/Eric Gay

Citing Exxon Mobil’s right to “free speech,” 11 state attorneys general — all Republicans — filed in court this week to stop an investigation into the oil and gas giant’s decades-long history of climate denial.

The attorneys general — from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin — filed a brief to support Exxon’s request to stop the so-called “Exxon Knew” investigation, arguing that there is a “public policy debate” over climate change and that the investigation is an “unconstitutional abuse” of power.

“The Constitution was written to protect citizens from government witch-hunts such as this one, where officials use their authority and the threat of criminal prosecution to try and suppress speech on a viewpoint they disagree with,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement.…

  1. Will
    Monday, April 24, 2017 at 4:16 am

    Back in the early 90’s I was involved with a group that did a sort of healing breath work. Of the many things they taught was the idea that many of us humans have an unconscious death urge. This urge seems to drive us collectively to act in ultimately destructive ways until we can wake up enough to see/heal that pattern. It seems to play out in every human behavior. God help us know that we are the source and solution to suffering in the world. No body will save us but us.

