1-year-old son of correctional officer killed after sister accidentally shoots him with handgun

“I feel really bad for the family, for their loss and for the child, not understanding, not knowing,” said Kathy Scott, neighbor.
The call for help came in around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. Inside the bedroom, officers found a 1-year-old boy with a bullet wound to his head. His sister had accidentally shot him with a parent’s gun.
Paramedics transported the toddler to Valley’s Children’s Hospital but he didn’t make it there alive.
“Well anytime a child gets a hold of firearm, and there’s some sort of a negligent discharge, it’s a criminal matter,” said Lt. Jeff Palmer, Chowchilla Police Department
Officers said the mother, Erica Bautisa, was home at the time. She is a 16 year veteran of the …
Here’s a case where someone had a legitimate reason to have a gun but was negligent in handling it (not installing a trigger lock). You’re right- you don’t recover from that, ever.
Irresponsible gun ownership will occur no matter how much we try to prevent. It is heartbreaking when children are involved. As a parent losing a child is devastating in a way people who have not experienced this will never know. That said, guns are here to stay and we cannot protect everyone from themselves. Freedom involves both risk and responsibilty…humans are fallible. If you don’t want freedom then move to a place where only the government and criminals (I repeat myself) have guns and let us know how that works out.