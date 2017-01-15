1-year-old son of correctional officer killed after sister accidentally shoots him with handgun

Author:     Christina Fan
Source:     ABC - KFSN
Publication Date:     Friday, January 13, 2017 06:27AM
 Link: http://abc30.com/news/1-year-old-son-of-correctional-officer-killed-after-sister-accidentally-shoots-him-with-handgun/1699854/

We are right on track, America. Another week, another human tragedy, another toddler killing a baby sibling with gun. My wife and I talked tonight about what going through an experience such as this would be like, and would anyone in the family ever really recover from it. We didn’t think so, do you? Please hold this family in healing intention.

CHOWCHILLA, CALIFORNIA — Heartbreak on Alameda Road quickly spread through the small town of Chowchilla as parents learned about a deadly shooting involving two siblings on opposite sides of the gun.

“I feel really bad for the family, for their loss and for the child, not understanding, not knowing,” said Kathy Scott, neighbor.

The call for help came in around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. Inside the bedroom, officers found a 1-year-old boy with a bullet wound to his head. His sister had accidentally shot him with a parent’s gun.

Paramedics transported the toddler to Valley’s Children’s Hospital but he didn’t make it there alive.

“Well anytime a child gets a hold of firearm, and there’s some sort of a negligent discharge, it’s a criminal matter,” said Lt. Jeff Palmer, Chowchilla Police Department

Officers said the mother, Erica Bautisa, was home at the time. She is a 16 year veteran of the …

Link to Full Article:  1-year-old son of correctional officer killed after sister accidentally shoots him with handgun

  1. Steven K Hovland
    Sunday, January 15, 2017 at 5:26 am

    Here’s a case where someone had a legitimate reason to have a gun but was negligent in handling it (not installing a trigger lock). You’re right- you don’t recover from that, ever.

  2. PQ
    Sunday, January 15, 2017 at 5:57 am

    Trump era birth control

  3. Mark R
    Sunday, January 15, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Irresponsible gun ownership will occur no matter how much we try to prevent. It is heartbreaking when children are involved. As a parent losing a child is devastating in a way people who have not experienced this will never know. That said, guns are here to stay and we cannot protect everyone from themselves. Freedom involves both risk and responsibilty…humans are fallible. If you don’t want freedom then move to a place where only the government and criminals (I repeat myself) have guns and let us know how that works out.

