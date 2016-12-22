$1 of Every $2 Spent Online Goes to Amazon. Can We Break the Company’s Stranglehold?

Author:     Mario Vasquez
Source:     truthout
Publication Date:     Wednesday, December 21, 2016
 Link: http://www.truth-out.org/news/item/38807-1-of-every-2-spent-online-goes-to-amazon-can-we-break-the-company-s-stranglehold

One of the trends shaping our future is consolidation. Six corporations own most of the media is one. But nowhere is it clearer than with Amazon, as this report spells out. I admit it I use Amazon frequently. We live in a rural area, getting to a store like Costco, is a a project. Amazon is in my office, as it is in yours. It fulfills a need, although we buy many things from other sites. But Amazon is the new Sears.

If you read in the diaries, and daybooks of men and women, beginning in the late 19th century they are filled with tales of the Sears catalogue. All over America people ordered from their Sears catalogue, then in some rural farms put it in the privy, both as reading  material and toilet paper. It was a ubiquitous totem object.

It seems to me the question is is not that Amazon commands such a large market share, but that it be regulated and the culture demand that it conduct its affairs while fostering wellbeing. This is one reason why unions are important.  But it takes everyone: Wellbeing is a collective intention made up of many acts.

Amazon Books, for now the online retailer’s sole physical bookstore, at the University Village mall in Seattle, March 9, 2016.
Credit: Michael Hanson / The New York Times

Amazon.com is ubiquitous: It seems to reach into all the corners of our lives, selling everything from toiletries to furniture. Yet, beyond the “A to Z” selections offered on Amazon exists the reality that workers, consumers and their communities are suffering from the retailer’s stranglehold on the American economy, researchers at the Institute for Local Self-Reliance (ILSR) say in a study released in late November. Not only does Amazon possess an increasingly dominant share of the retail market — with one of every two dollars spent online going to the company — but it is increasingly expanding into other low-road money-making schemes, at the expense of public coffers. Amazon’s grip on the US economy should be worrisome for anyone seeking an egalitarian …

Link to Full Article:  $1 of Every $2 Spent Online Goes to Amazon. Can We Break the Company's Stranglehold?

